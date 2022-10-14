From the Oct. 11, 1977 News Record:
Wyoming Televents, Inc., again has reserved parking in front of its store on Third Street. City officials earlier removed "no parking" signs for the three spaces in front of the building and said parking meters would be installed. But City Administrator G.P. "Flip" McConnaughey said Monday the parking was restored because approval given for the parking by the city council in 1972 is still in effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.