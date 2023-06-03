From the June 1, 1938 News Record: Robbers entered the Red Owl store here Monday night, taking with them $14.00 in cash and about $45.00 in tobacco, according to Claude Drown, local manager. In an interview with Mr. Drown, it was learned that at about 10:00 o’clock in the evening a noise was heard in the store by John Daly. Mr. Daly, however, paid no attention, since he thought it was Mr. Drown working in the store. A window was broken in the rear of the store and the back door lock was forced open.

