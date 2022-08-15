From the Aug. 18, 1977 New Record:
The first three days of cracking down on out-of-state vehicles going to area mines has yielded about 70 tickets and about the same number of warnings. Sheriff D.B. "Spike" Hladky said his deputies and area Highway Patrol officers placed roadblocks at the "Four Corners" of the T-7 Road Tuesday morning and ticketed about 40 persons for registration, driver's license, Public Service Commission and other violations. The roadblock, which was up for about three hours in the morning, was designed to capture individuals working at area mines who have not purchased in-state license plates and driver's licenses.
