From the Oct. 6, 1977 News Record:
City insurance will pay a $1,000-plus bill from Mountain Bell for a phone cable city crews cut while shaping the ditch at Echeta Road. The Gillette City Council tabled a voucher last month for the repair bill until it was found whether or not the cut would be covered by the insurance. City officials earlier refused to honor the $1,064.71 repair bill, contending that the cable wasn't buried at a proper depth — about 24 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.