From the Nov. 3, 1996 News Record:
The body of a missing Gillette man was found inside his buried vehicle just before midnight Friday at Rawhide Mine where he worked. The discovery came just hours after Campbell County deputies arrested another Gillette man on suspicion of murdering Russell Wayne Patterson. The possible motive, according to deputies: An alleged affair between the dead man and his suspected killer’s wife. Sheriff Byron Oedekoven said late Saturday morning that Roger D. Pfeil, 41, 209 Battle Cry Lane, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder. Investigators believe Pfeil, who also worked at Rawhide Mine, ambushed and abducted Patterson as he finished his shift at 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 24. Police believe Pfeil shot and killed Patterson south of the mine on North Highway 59. They also believe Patterson, 40, had been romantically involved with Pfeil’s wife, Linda Pfeil, also 40. Linda Pfeil was also a Rawhide Mine employee. Patterson was divorced.
