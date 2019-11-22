The 10¢ hamburger has almost gone into the archives with Jesse James and Deadwood Dick, but all day Saturday the 10-cent hamburger will be featured during the grand opening of the City Lunch by Teresa and Ross Wright. The City Lunch, which was formerly known as the Nifty Diner and is located across from Sawyer’s store, will be operated by Mr. and Mrs. Wright, who also say they plan to specialize with some mighty good chili on these cold days. Cafe experience for Wright dates back to 1934 when he helped in his father’s restaurant. Since that time he has cooked about 15 years. They plan to serve dinners and short orders.
