Mr. Burmeister of the Department of Commerce was an official visitor in Gillette the past week, making arrangements to secure enumerators for taking the farm census. Mr. Burmeister left application blanks with our county agent and also at the Record Office, and those wishing to apply can receive the blanks from either place. For those interested we are reprinting the following information as to the requirements, etc. Qualifications: the enumerators should be active, energetic men or women of good address. They must be trustworthy, and of good habits, and must be able to write plainly and with reasonable rapidity. The enumerators must be farmers, farmer’s sons or daughters, or persons following some other occupation so closely connected with farming that they will be thoroughly familiar with agricultural conditions in their districts and they must in all cases be citizens of the United States.
