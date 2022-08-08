From the Aug. 5, 1996 News Record:
Gillette's recycling efforts have dipped slightly during the first months of summer, a city official says. Citizens recycled 29.56 tons in July, up slightly from June's 29.35 tons. But that's down from 33.04 tons in April and 34.96 tons in May, Recycling Coordinator Karen Lawson said. "I'm hoping it's just because people have been too busy the last couple months," Lawson said. "It should start climbing back up." Recyclers can put aluminum cans, corrugated cardboard such as pizza boxes and grocery bags, fiber board, glass, magazines, newspapers, soda bottles, milk jugs and food cans in blue bags for curbside pick-up.
