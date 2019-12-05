From the Dec. 4, 1924 Campbell County Record:
Last Friday Claud Kelly met with a serious accident when his gun accidently discharged, the bullet entering his left leg and broke it just above the knee. The accident happened about two miles from his home. Mr. Kelly was chasing a coyote and the horse he was on pulled back throwing Claud’s weight upon the gun which he was holding in one hand. The weight broke the stalk and as the hammers hit the frozen ground the gun went off and the bullet entered his leg. Dr. Hunter was called and after supporting the leg Mr. Kelly was brought to town by John Schuett and taken to the hospital at Hot Springs, S.D.
