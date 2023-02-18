From the Feb. 6, 1958 News Record:
The 24 head of buffalo recently sold to a Colorado cattle buyer by the Little Buffalo ranch south of Gillette will be served on the barbecue menu mostly, a news release from the Denver Union stockyards revealed last week. Quentin Marquiss, the buffalo dealer at the Little Buffalo ranch, sold the animals to Charles H. Cushman of Longmont, Colorado, who took them into the Denver yards to sell. J.L. Hardesty, Denver real estate man, made the purchase and shipped them to his ranch south of Jennings, Kansas. Francis Castle, Arapahoe County automobile dealer, also joined in the purchase of the animals which weighed from 500 to 950 pounds each.
