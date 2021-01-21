In order to give the boys and girls of our community the greatest possible advantage, the seventh and eighth grades of the Gillette graded school are being organized into a two-year standard junior high school. We are planning to follow the rules and regulations as outlined by the state board of education. The purpose of the junior high school is to cover the years of early adolescence. At the ages of 12 and 13 the boys and girls begin to take more than a childish interest in the things about them. At this period they begin the change from children to adults, and it is this change in the pupil that we are trying to meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.