From the Dec. 13, 1996 News Record:
Accused murderer Roger Pfeil pleaded innocent by reason of insanity in district court Thursday afternoon. In front of his own, his estranged wife’s, and his alleged victim’s relatives, Pfeil entered the plea of innocent. His attorney, Don Fuller of Casper, then entered a plea of innocent by reason of mental illness on Pfeil’s behalf. Pfeil will be evaluated at the state mental hospital. The defense has already had Pfeil evaluated by murder trial experts, but not by psychologists, Fuller said after the arraignment.
