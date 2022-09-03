From the Sept. 4, 1958 News Record:
James Oglesbee, 27, of Joliet, Montana, was reported to have died before arriving by ambulance at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital Friday night following an accident in the Dead Horse oil field, 30 miles west of Gillette. The body was shipped to Red Lodge, Montana, on Saturday. Burial was planned there this week. Oglesbee was said to have been working in the Dead Horse field for the drilling firm of Hewitt and Gullick. He was believed to have been hit and fatally injured when a cat line broke and a drill stem struck him. No details were released by the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.