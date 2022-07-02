From the July 1, 1977 News Record:
A 5 1/2-hour rescue effort ended last night when Campbell County emergency personnel recovered the body of a Grand Junction, Colo. man from a cave-in south of Gillette. County firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, ambulance crews and policemen worked into the night vainly trying to save 32-year-old James Morris Arnold from the 50-foot-deep hole in which he became entrapped when the dirt walls collapsed about 4:10 p.m. Arnold, a subcontractor and part-owner of Ascon Construction Co., Grand Junction, was digging an access line to the sewer trunkline behind Young Trucking Co. on Highway 59 so that a manhole could be installed. The job was part of an effort to install a tie-in for the new Holiday Inn being built north of the cave-in site. Witnesses said Arnold climbed down into the hole to check its progress before letting his crew join him. The walls collapsed, sending tons of mud and dirt cascading down upon him. Arnold’s father, Don, who was a partner in the firm, and the two other members of the crew tried to dig the son out by hand, but he was buried too deep.
