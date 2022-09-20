From the Sept. 20, 1996 News Record:
County officials believe a small airplane hit power lines southwest of Gillette Thursday, causing the crash that killed the pilot and severely hurt his passenger. Robert William “Bud” Maher, 60, a retired Campbell County High School math teacher and former Cam-plex board member, died in the plane, which caught fire after the crash about 10 miles southwest of Gillette. His passenger, Juaquin Maya, 23, of Gillette, suffered a spinal injury and was flown to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, according to his wife’s grandfather Marion Scott. Maher and Maya were hunting coyotes in a two-seater Piper Super Cub when the plane hit three of four power lines, flipped, landed on its top 30 yards away and burned, they said. The crash site was in a field north of where Saunders Road intersects with the Buffalo Cut Across. The plane was on fire when Maya regained consciousness, according to Scott. By the time Maya got out, it was completely engulfed in flames, and he was unable to get close to help Maher, Scott said. After the crash, Maya walked more than a mile south to the Jack Kinghorn house, where no one was home, and called 911 from there. The plane’s fabric shell was completely burned away when emergency crews arrived. Maher’s body was found inside the plane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.