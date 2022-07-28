From the July 17, 1996 News Record:
Campbell County's two law enforcement agencies are seeking federal grants to bring more technology to their departments. Sheriff Byron Oedekoven will apply for $36,000 in grants and Police Chief Jeff Pfau will ask for about $64,000 in U.S. Department of Justice grants passed through the state Division of Criminal Investigation. The sheriff wants to buy about $30,000 worth of specialized video equipment, which will allow video photographs of inmates to be put into the department's computer system rather than processed the traditional way. It "will greatly enhance the department's ability to provide information and identification of individuals to other agencies in a timely manner," he said.
