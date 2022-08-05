From the Aug. 7, 1958 News Record:
What was expected to be a possibly controversial subject, the new zoning code for the city of Gillette was passed Monday evening with little discussion and only a few interested persons in attendance at the regular city council meeting. A delegation of six local electricians and two members of the zoning board committee from the Chamber of Commerce were the spectators at the meeting. They attended primarily to assure the council of their wholehearted support of the proposed ordinance. The ordinance was passed unanimously by the council.
