From the Feb. 6, 1958 News Record:
Plans to open a museum in the spring for local articles of historical interest were made during the regular meeting of the Campbell County Historical Society on Jan. 28 at the library auditorium, it was reported by Mrs. Cecil Lucas, president. Mrs. R.B. Marquiss and Mrs. Howard Bundy were appointed to catalog the items which have already been donated to the museum and to work toward opening it in the basement of the county courthouse. Cecil Lucas was also named chairman to collect old Wyoming license plates. The society is very interested in obtaining as complete a collection as possible and all contributions are welcomed.
