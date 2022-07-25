From the July 26, 1977 News Record:
A man and wife sentenced to the state penitentiary in connection with the drug raid in Gillette Feb. 13 have given oral notice of appeal. The pair were sentenced in Campbell County District Court by Judge Paul T. Liamos Jr. Janice Marie Escobedo, 19, 405 E. Eighth St., received 1-2 years in the state penitentiary. Her husband, Victor Lee Escobedo, 20, was sentenced from 2-5 years. Both were convicted of delivery of a controlled substance by a jury. The man was convicted on three counts and the woman on one count of delivery. Another man arrested in the raid, Fred Cochran, 23, Jones Trailer Court, received a one to three year sentence that was suspended. Cochran was placed on three years probation.
