From the Sept. 20, 1977 News Record:
A Gillette man was listed in stable condition at Campbell County Memorial Hospital Tuesday following surgery for injuries resulting when he was run over by a van early today. Calvin Coolidge Lowery, 28, living in a trailer behind J.B. Blues, had possible chest and leg injuries when he was dragged a half block under a van. Charges of aggravated assault are pending against the driver of the yellow van. The incident started when the two occupants of the van were told to leave the Blue's Trailer Park, Douglas Wayne O'Farrell, 22, told police. O'Farrell was driving a pickup at the time in which Lowery and Sundae Fay Hardy, 22, were passengers. Both vehicles then proceeded north to Gillette, and then both stopped in the parking lot of Decker's Food Center where an altercation took place and Lowery was hit and dragged under the van, according to police reports. The van driver then proceeded to the police station while the pickup transported the injured man to the hospital.
