From the May 16, 1974 News Record:
Construction of the Wyodak Steam-Electric Air-Cooled power plant got underway Monday as dirt movers began to prepare the site for the foundation work at the plant. The site, just east of the present generating plant, had several feet of fill and that had to be removed so a firm base could be used for the footings of the plant. The construction contract, the first awarded, was awarded to Jelco Inc., of Salt Lake City, Utah May 10. Jelco’s crews will be responsible for grading of the plant site, excavations for foundations, construction of an access road from U.S. 14-16 to the site, construction of a rail spur from Burlington Northern’s tracks to the site and the site preparation for a construction camp and recreational vehicle park to be built adjacent to the site.
