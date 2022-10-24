From the Oct. 11, 1996 News Record:
Dispatcher Bernadette Lauck was surprised at how calm Juaquin Maya was when she answered his 911 call about a plane crash. Maya was a passenger in the Sept. 19 plane crash which killed pilot Bud Maher. Lauck worked quickly and calmly to get information on the crash site and gave Maya medical advice that may have saved his life. Lauck, a communications technician with the Campbell County Sheriff's Department since 1984, was honored for her efforts this week with an Employee of the Quarter award. "We don't get calls like this very often...the life threatening ones," she said.
