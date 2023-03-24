From the March 9, 1938 News Record:
Many users of electrical energy in Gillette were benefited by the action of the city council in reducing the light rates, Monday night. Although the minimum of $1.00 per month for ten kilowatt hours remains the same, the rate is now seven cents rather than eight cents for consumers using 10 to 50 kilowatt hours. The bracket from 50 to 100 k.w.h. per month is still six cents.
