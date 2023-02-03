From the Feb. 4, 1960 News Record:
The State Department of Public Health has given their stamp of approval 24 consecutive times in testing the City of Gillette's water supply for purity in the past year, according to Eugene Warlow, city water commissioner. Two samples of the city's water supply are sent each month to the Wyoming health department for a bacteriological report. The tests are taken from various outlets around the city during the year.
