Work on the installation of new machinery and equipment at the Homestake Mining Co.’s plant at Wyodak is progressing rapidly according to reports reaching this office, and it is said that the mine will be ready for operation within a short time. The plant was almost completely destroyed by fire on June 24, only the engine and boiler house being saved after a hard fight with the blaze, which started at the bottom of the coal chute. Plans were immediately made for the rebuilding of the plant and in the meantime coal was taken out of the pit with temporary equipment.
