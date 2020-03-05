Three local boys narrowly escaped death Saturday night when a truck collided with a parked car on the highway east of town. Earl Todd, driving a Chevrolet sedan, parked his car and as he reached down to pull the emergency brake and a truck hit him. The driver of the truck was “Snaky” Elder. Stacy Coulter was a passenger. Todd was rendered unconscious for four hours as a result of the impact. Elder and Coulter were cut and bruised. The truck was badly damaged in the crash.
