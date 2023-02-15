From the Feb. 20, 2000 News Record:
Methane drilling on the southern edges of Gillette has caused problems for at least two private water wells in recent months. Ned Stroup, owner of Stroup's Trailer Court by Jake's Tavern, said his water well dropped 200 feet in 12 days this month. "I've had that well since 1969 and I've never had to lower it," he said. "I didn't know who to call." Just down the road, Harry Wolff was working out an agreement with Penneco Energy to replace water from a well that had gone dry because of methane drilling on his 3,000 acres just south of Gillette. The well had supplied water to his wife's Countryside Cafe, across Highway 59 from the Antelope Valley subdivision, Wolff said. "They went right in there and fixed it...They didn't balk a bit," he said. After a little research, Stroup discovered Penneco was drilling about 800 feet from his trailer court and he placed a few calls. "They say they're working toward a permanent solution," he said. "Once you get a hold of the right guy, things really start to happen."
