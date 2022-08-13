From the Aug. 14, 1958 News Record:
Four persons from Gillette are serving on a federal grand jury this week in Sheridan and one is standing by as an alternate juror. Those empaneled Tuesday morning to hear an income tax evasion case against Dr. J.E. Carr, former Sheridan physician, were W.T. Fulkerson, Howard Bennage, Milo E. Haight and Mildred S. Fieldgrove. Mrs. Bessie Yokom is the alternate.
