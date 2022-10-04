From the Oct. 9, 1958 News Record:
Nearly a hundred calves were being rounded up along the Little Powder River road yesterday from a semi-truck load which turned over about 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, according to reports here. The accident was near the Mike Elmore ranch. Twenty-six calves were said to have been killed in the load of 121 head, while neither of the two drivers were reported injured. An estimated $7,000 damage was done to the truck and trailer, but it was up-righted Wednesday and driven to Gillette. The outfit belongs to the Tucker Trucking company of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Cause of the accident was not known, but tracks on the road indicated the truck got too close to the edge of the road and then went off, turning over.
