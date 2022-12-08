From the Dec. 19, 1977 News Record:
A Gillette man narrowly adverted a rabid skunk bite on Garner Lake Road when the crazed animal failed to puncture thick cowboy boots he was wearing. Rusty Sharp and his wife were returning home late one night when they saw a skunk in the yard with their Elkhound. As Sharp crossed the fenced yard, the young skunk attacked, hanging onto a pant leg. Sharp managed to shake the rabid animal loose and fling it across the yard, but it attacked again. After shaking loose a second time, Sharp made it to the house where he grabbed a gun and shot the half-grown skunk.
