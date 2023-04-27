From the April 21, 2000 News Record:
Latest News
- City discusses pothole philosophy
- Four-day week proposal OK’d for Little Powder
- Crago: New caucus focuses on local issues
- Police investigating claims of students harassing other kids at Hillcrest
- Blotter: Man arrested for smoking meth with teen in the house
- Potty mouth painters wanted at planter class
- Justice proposes legislative changes in court, judge security
- No second challenger for state GOP chair
Most Popular
Articles
- Local musician, businessman closing doors after 41 years
- Moorcroft man’s successful appeal leads to second sentencing
- Children taken into protective custody after two arrests
- Indoor gun range donated to Sheriff's Office
- Blotter: Drunk woman taken from airport to hospital
- Blotter: Man arrested after entering and asking to lay down in stranger's home
- Man dies after rollover crash on I-90 near Rozet
- Pizza Carrello owners named Wyoming Small Business Persons of the Year
- GPD traffic unit began patrols this week
- Teen arrested after allegedly stealing grandfather’s guns, shooting 10 rounds
Images
Videos
Commented
- City administrator to resign, leave position in July (9)
- Healthier than conformity (5)
- Gillette man sues city for $24 million for violating his religious rights (5)
- We are in the majority (5)
- Commissioners deed Warlow property to CCSD for new Bus Barn (4)
- Only one majority (4)
- Local group hopes to revive Donkey Creek Festival for 2024 (4)
- Probation recommended for man accused of pointing rifle from car (4)
- Library board considers letting users put warning stickers on books (4)
- Hageman slams Trump indictment (4)
- New crossover voting law gets mixed reviews from commissioners (4)
- Staffing and Camporee among Cam-plex priorities (4)
- Delegation: Charges are ‘politically motivated’ (3)
- That's baloney (3)
- Teachers and school workers ask for raises (3)
- Politicians to WyoRINO website: Let’s debate (2)
- Local legislators say extended Medicaid coverage for new moms will hurt state long-term (2)
- Local musician, businessman closing doors after 41 years (2)
- CCSD gets land for new Bus Barn; eyes state funding next (2)
- GOP wants lawmaker punished (2)
- Gillette couple advocates for genetic testing after son’s rare diagnosis (2)
- Pizza Carrello owners named Wyoming Small Business Persons of the Year (2)
- Local group decries public anti-LGBTQ comments (2)
- House Speaker: No penalty for lawmaker’s meme (1)
- Remote public testimony secured for legislative interim (1)
- Local spearheads project to post signs for mental health awareness (1)
- Rocky Mountain Power asks to increase customer rates 7.6% (1)
- Campbell County needs accessible public transportation (1)
- Dog bite ignites Douglas PD political firestorm (1)
- City discusses pothole philosophy (1)
- Locals curate adult beverage and cookie combinations (1)
- CCH Access to Healthcare Day (1)
- 'Cousins by the dozens': 108-year-old surrounded by lives she’s touched in last century (1)
- Campbell County man found with fentanyl and meth while stuck in snow off Highway 50 (1)
- Mountain lion captured in Gillette (1)
- Investigation into pet store continues (1)
- Community baby shower: Stork Support helps outfit new arrivals (1)
- Teen arrested after allegedly stealing grandfather’s guns, shooting 10 rounds (1)
- Corner-crossing hunters claim ‘shared airspace’ in trespassing defense (1)
- Parks and Rec wonders if it has too many parks (1)
- ‘I was shocked’: Guilty pleas and jail time give ‘light’ to family of missing woman (1)
- Proposed changes to library policy are out for public comment (1)
- Renewables outpace coal (1)
- Three Gillette wrestlers earn All-American honors at national wrestling championships (1)
- Blotter: Man allegedly threw whiskey bottle at woman's face after she told him to quiet down (1)
- Library asking for $31K in Optional 1% (1)
- Work begins on museum crosswalk (1)
- Gasfield driller may fail to reach deadline ‘to be successful’ (1)
- No consensus: Despite surge in gun violence nationwide, Wyomingites remain divided on solutions (1)
- Parks and Rec staff, board strategize for the future (1)
- May we come together for what is best for the kids? (1)
- College rehires former choir director for return of program (1)
