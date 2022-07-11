From the July 19, 1977 News Record:
An 18-year-old Florida youth, charged with first degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a Buffalo man, will be tried in adult criminal court, instead of juvenile court. Lawyers for Craig C. Jerrell, Panama City, Fla., had requested that District Court Judge Paul T. Liamos Jr. transfer the case from criminal court to juvenile court. Jerrell is charged with the slaying of Zack Morgan Wilson, 42, Buffalo, when the two allegedly got into an argument while parked along Interstate 90 outside Gillette. Because Liamos serves both as juvenile judge and District Court judge for Campbell County, state law permits him to determine whether he will hear serious cases involving minors in adult or juvenile court.
