From the Aug. 28, 1958 News Record:
Favorable reports have been received this week that little Barbara Jo, five-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Buck Graham of Gillette who was injured in a street accident last week, is recovering satisfactorily at the Laramie County hospital in Cheyenne. The little girl suffered a serious head injury and a broken leg on Aug. 18 when she was said to have dashed out in front of a car driven by Darryl Lynde just after he had started to leave from a parking place at the city swimming pool. Barbara Jo was flown to Cheyenne and underwent surgery upon arrival. Her parents returned to Gillette last weekend with the report that the youngster is apparently going to be alright. She is expected to be hospitalized five to six weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.