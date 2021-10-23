From the Oct. 10, 1974 News Record:
Heavy equipment and surveyors may soon be a common sight near Reno Junction. Campbell County commissioners last week approved an ARCO proposal to begin work on the property about 18 miles southeast of Reno Junction. ARCO, with Parker & Associates, a Denver Colo., engineering firm, will begin work to prepare about 53 acres of a 300 acre property for 100 mobile homes. Rick Jakobson, Gillette-Campbell County planner, said that initial work will be grading the property and marking utility locations.
