A 300-pound safe was carried from the Fiesta Theatre along with a reported $1,600 in cash and checks sometime between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. last Monday morning, it was reported by local authorities. County Sheriff Ted Holdeman reported that over $800 in cash was included in the amount taken from the theatre, which is managed by Al Sorenson. The only sign of a break-in was a panel which had been broken out of the door leading from the lobby into the office where the safe was kept. It was believed that entrance had been made thru the coal chute or the intruders may have stayed in the building after the final show was finished Sunday night. Tracks were found at the rear of the building where the safe had been loaded into a car. As yet no clues have been found which would indicate the identities of the thieves.
