From the Nov. 28, 1977 News Record:
The Wyoming National Guard is in the process of locating and designing a new armory for Gillette and has reached tentative agreement with the city to trade the present site for land north of town. Both the Gillette City Council and the State Land Board are agreeable to the land exchange, which would provide the city with an additional recreation site near the Campbell County Recreation Center. The land the city proposes to trade is along Gurley Avenue south of KOLL radio station. The parcel would be somewhat smaller than the present armory land along the Douglas Highway and Eighth Street. So the city has agreed to pay street assessments on the property exchanged if an improvement district is formed there. The city would also retain the right to vote with regard to improvement district creation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.