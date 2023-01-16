From the Jan. 16, 2000 News Record:
The coal bed methane boom in the Powder River Basin has resulted in hundreds of people moving into the Gillette area in a short amount of time. The Gillette City Council has said the boom has created a tight housing market and now county officials say their public services are being strained by the impact of methane. They have even wondered aloud if the county could qualify for industrial impact money. Vanessa Forselius of the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council said the answer is 'no.' "Well field activities are expressly excluded from Industrial Siting money," she said.
