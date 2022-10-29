From the Oct. 30, 1958 News Record:
Both town and rural children have been invited to attend the annual Halloween parties which will be held tomorrow afternoon and evening through the cooperation and sponsorship of the participating local organizations in the Community Council, it was reported by Mrs. William Hensley, president. The primary and pre-school-aged children are invited to a movie and treats at 5 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 31, at the Gillette grade school gymnasium. Cider and cookies are to be served. The school groups include the first, second and third graders. The intermediates, or the fourth through sixth graders, may go to the grade school gym from 7-9 p.m. for a movie, cider and cookies. Junior high students will be invited to a dance at the grade school gym following the high school football game and until 11:30 p.m. Treats will also be served at this event, as to the two previous groups, through the cooperation of the PTA and the Community Council.
