From the June 2, 1960 News Record: Burton K. Reno, 32, and Bob Isenberger were both hospitalized when the Jeep pickup in which they were riding went off state highway No. 59 about 33 miles south of Gillette at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, May 26, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The pickup, driven by Reno, hit an approach and turned over on its top. Extensive damage was reported to the vehicle. Isenberger was dismissed from the Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Friday while Reno was taken by ambulance to Cheyenne Thursday. Reno will be in the hospital from four to six weeks. He is believed to have a cracked vertebra in his back. Reno reported to the patrol that he dropped a cigarette in the bottom of the car and when he reached down to find it, the Jeep went off the road.

