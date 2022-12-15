From the Dec. 10, 1996 News Record:
A former Gillette city administrator will be the chief of staff for U.S. Sen.-elect Mike Enzi. Flip McConnaughey, the first city administrator for Gillette, served from 1976-81 while Enzi was mayor, but has worked since 1981 as Laramie's city manager. Enzi said he selected McConnaughey because he knew his talents. He has the unique skill of being able to "coordinate a large staff, while still paying attention to every detail," Enzi said.
