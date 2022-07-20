From the July 22, 1977 News Record:
A Rapid City businessman suspected of conning Stockmens Bank out of $65,000 was found in Denver yesterday where he was staying at the Hilton Hotel. Amos Lane, 37, was arrested by Denver authorities but has not yet waived extradition to Gillette. He was charged with fraud. Det. Lee Appley of the Gillette Police Department said the man still had some money left, but the amount was unknown. Reports indicated the man bought a new Porsche sports car while in Denver for more than $13,000. The South Dakota man allegedly deposited an $80,000 insufficient funds check in Stockmens bank and then withdrew $65,000 Tuesday before bank officials could stop him.
