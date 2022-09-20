From the Sept. 26, 1977 News Record:
A Campbell County driver had an electrifying experience over the weekend when he drove over downed electrical wires. County Sheriff D.B. “Spike” Hladky reported that Richard Hoy blew three tires and melted portions of his 1974 Ford pickup when he drove over the live wires on the Hannum Road. Hoy however, was able to back the severely damaged pickup out from under the wires and escape without injury — probably because the tires provided adequate grounding, Hladky said. He said the power lines were apparently thrown to the ground when an unknown vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp curve in the Hannum Road.
