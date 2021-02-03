Probably the most common sight on the streets of Gillette yesterday was trucks, loaded with feed, preparing to leave for the northern part of the county. Elevators reported a big volume of business in feed and grain. The county snowplow is getting roads opened as fast as possible and ranchers and farmers are getting to town at their first opportunity. Weather forecasters predict clearing weather and with the advent of warmer weather, Gillette's volume of business will increase. Many residents of the county have been snowbound most of the winter and their supplies are low. Local business houses are anticipating the upturn in business and are offering buyers bargains in all classes of merchandise.
