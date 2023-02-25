From the Feb. 14, 1993 News Record:
A Gillette policeman was stabbed in the face and shoulder Friday with a screwdriver, but luckily received only a few stitches. Officer Chuck Deaton, 27, was stabbed while backing up fellow officers at a family fight at 2015 Autumn Drive just after 3 p.m. Friday, Chief Jeff Pfau said. He was treated and released from Campbell County Memorial Hospital Friday night. James Vigil, 25, of Gillette, was jailed on a preliminary charge of felony aggravated assault. According to reports, Pfau said Deaton and Officer Paige Wells arrived at the Autumn Drive address to back up Cpl. Charlie Byers, who was called to stop an argument between Vigil and his father. Vigil was apparently drunk at the time of the argument, Pfau said. Friday’s injury marked the second confrontation this year in which Deaton has been injured. He got kicked in the groin during an altercation with fighting teenagers in January, Pfau said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.