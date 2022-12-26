From the Dec. 11, 1958 News Record:
Rosemary Barlow, who is attending the University of Wyoming at Laramie, has been selected as a member of the cast for the play, "The Diary of Anne Frank," which will be presented at the university auditorium, Dec. 11-13. Director Richard Dunham has been rehearsing the cast for nearly a month. Audiences both in this country and abroad have found this play an artistic success.
