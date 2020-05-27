The Maycock ranch reported having a calf with an odd bawl, more odd characteristics and “very lively” actions. Whether it was a Cattalo or a Herefalo was not known, but the calf’s mother is a Hereford cow and the sire a buffalo, according to a note from Mrs. Mamie Maycock. She wrote that the calf has buffalo characteristics. The Maycocks keep a few head of buffalo at their ranch.
