The new must ever replace the old, and Gillette is no different from other progressive cities in that respect. The city government moved into its new quarters yesterday and is all set to greet its patrons and citizens in the most modern of city halls. As Gillette people come to pay their bills or just to look around their newest and most conspicuous possession, they will see a beautiful but plain brick building on the exterior lighted by plain candles on either side of the front entrance and a single lamp over the fire station doors. Stepping inside the corridors, the observer will see gleaming white walls, varnished floors and woodwork. Construction was started on the new building May 15 and final fixtures were completed this week. Open house was declared, beginning today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.