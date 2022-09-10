From the Sept. 25, 1958 News Record:
Hunting is hazardous in the field as well as on the road, as two accidents reported this week illustrate. A local hunting guide, Ronald Rousch of Gillette, was hospitalized here last Friday when a gun he was inspecting discharged and the bullet went into his forearm. Twenty stitches were said to have been taken in his arm. He was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. Rousch was said to have picked the weapon off the floor of the car he was riding in when the gun fired, injuring him. Three hunters from Michigan escaped injury about 10 a.m., Sept. 17, when the car in which they were riding struck a bridge over Hay Creek 35 miles south of Gillette on state highway 59 and tore a railing off. Damage to the station wagon was estimated at $500, while $150 damage to the bridge was reported.
