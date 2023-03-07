From the March 1, 1938 News Record:
Lighting a fire with kerosene proved very dangerous Sunday afternoon when a can which Lester Deaver was using for that purpose exploded in a sheep wagon. Lester, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Deaver, was brought to the Gillette hospital with severe burns about his face, arms and hands. The sheep wagon and all its contents was demolished.
