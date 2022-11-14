From the Nov. 3, 1977 News Record:
The City-County Fire Department has been asked to produce a comprehensive fire plan for the county within the next two or three weeks. County Fire Warden Bernard Saunders said members of the city council and county commissioners asked for the report recently to give them some idea of what is needed in fire protection for the future. The report will include such things as what type of equipment will be needed, area to locate fire substations, needed manpower, and related future needs. Saunders said he will be working with other agencies, such as the planning department, in completing the study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.